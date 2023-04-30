India’s first cable-stayed Anji-Khad Rail Bridge ready in record time PM Modi calls it excellent

The Anji-Khad rail bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, is ready. The first bridge of its kind is made of 96 cables in total. Anji-Khad rail bridge will connect Katra to Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge has been made using cutting-edge technology and is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. The new bridge will help boost country’s economic growth and tourism industry.