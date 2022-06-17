India’s first ‘Balika Panchayat’ constituted in five villages of Gujarat

The country's first-ever, ‘Balika Panchayat’, has started in five villages of Gujarat's Kutch district. The initiative aims to promote the social and political development of the girls and ensure their active participation in politics. The Panchayat has started in Kunaria, Maska, Motagua, and Vadsar villages of the Kutch district.This initiative has been taken by the Women and Child Development Welfare Department of the Gujarat Government under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.‘Balika Panchayat’ is managed by people in the 11-21 age group and its main objective is to promote the social and political development of the girl child and to remove the evil practices from the society such as child marriage, and the dowry system.