India’s development journey progressing on strength of our Constitution President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on November 26 said that the development journey of India has been progressing on the strength of the Constitution. Addressing the event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the President said, “72 years ago, in this Central Hall, the framers of our Constitution had adopted this document for a bright future of independent India. I believe that the development journey of India has been progressing on the strength of our Constitution. In our country, not only women were given the right to vote from the beginning, but many women were members of the Constituent Assembly. They also made an unprecedented contribution in the making of the Constitution.”