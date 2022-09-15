India’s democracy, secularism are in danger: Sitaram Yechury

Taking a potshot at the BJP-led Central Government, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on September 14 said that today Indian democracy and secularism are in danger. “Today democracy and secularism are in danger. If we have to improve this condition, then we have to keep BJP out of power and efforts are on for that. Today the question is to save the country and for that, we have to unite all those who want to save the country,” he added.