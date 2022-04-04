Indias daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1000 mark positivity rate at 003 pc

India continued to witness a declining trend with daily infections dropping below the 1,000 mark on April 04. India reported 913 new cases of COVID-19, 1,316 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 12,597. Total number of tests done during the previous day 3,14,823.