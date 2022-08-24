हिंदी में पढ़ें
India’s BrahMos missile landed in Pakistan: 3 IAF officers dismissed
IAF has sacked three officers for misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pakistan. Reportedly, the three are of the ranks of Group Capt, Wing Commander and Squadron Leader.
