India’s BrahMos missile landed in Pakistan: 3 IAF officers dismissed

IAF has sacked three officers for misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pakistan. Reportedly, the three are of the ranks of Group Capt, Wing Commander and Squadron Leader.

