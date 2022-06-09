India's bio-economy has grown eight times in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 09 inaugurated Biotech Start-up Expo 2022. While addressing the event, PM Modi informed that India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years. “India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years. India is not too far from joining the league of top ten countries in the biotech global ecosystem,” said PM Modi. “India is being considered the land of opportunities in the biotech sector. Mainly 5 reasons - a diverse population, diverse climatic zones, talented human capital pool, efforts towards ease of doing business & demand of bio products- are responsible for it,” he added.