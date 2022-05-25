India restricts sugar exports from June 1 to curb domestic price rise

The Central government on May 25 imposed restrictions on sugar exports up to 100 lakhs metric tonnes (LMT) from June 1, 2022, to maintain domestic availability and price stability during the sugar season 2021-22 (October-September). Speaking on this issue, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution said, “It's not curb, exports are beating past records but there is a global shortage as production in Brazil isn't adequate. We have to ensure domestic availability of Sugar during October-November as consumption increases in the festive season,” he added.