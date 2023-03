India reports over 3,000 Covid cases for second consecutive day; Delhi, UP on alert

Sharp Covid surge in India, country reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for second day in a row. India reports a single-day rise of 3,095 COVID-19 cases, five deaths in last 24 hours. The country recorded the highest one-day fresh infections in the last nearly six months. India had reported 3,016 cases on Thursday with a case positivity rate of 2.73 per cent.