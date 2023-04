India reports nearly 3,000 new Covid cases, WHO calls for booster dose for elderly

India reports 2,995 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths in last 24 hours. At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. India reported a slight dip in daily cases, on Friday over 3,000 cases were logged. WHO has recommended an additional booster of Covid for the vulnerable groups.