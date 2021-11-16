{"id":"2919871","source":"DNA","title":"India reports 8,865 new COVID infections, active tally lowest in 287 days ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"India reported 8,865 new cases and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,63,852. The country also reported 11,971 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.26 per cent. 1,12,97,84,045 vaccine doses have been administered so far.\r

