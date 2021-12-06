India reports 8306 new COVID infections 211 deaths in a day

India reported 8,306 new cases, 211 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,73,537. The country also reported 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.35 percent. 1,27,93,09,669 vaccine doses have been administered so far.