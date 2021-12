India reports 6,822 new COVID infections, 220 deaths in a day

India reported 6,822 new cases, 220 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,73,757. The country also reported 10,004 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.35 per cent. 1,28,76,10,590 vaccine doses have been administered so far.