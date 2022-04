India reports 3,303 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India recorded 3,303 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 16,980. The positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent. A total of 2,563 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent. 1,88,40,75,453 vaccine doses have been administered so far.