{"id":"2917536","source":"DNA","title":"India reports 14,348 new COVID-19 cases, 805 deaths in last 24 hrs","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"India reported 14,348 new cases in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,57,191. The country also reported 13,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. 1,04,82,00,966 vaccine doses have been administered so far.\r

","summary":"India reported 14,348 new cases in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 4,57,191. The country also reported 13,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. 1,04,82,00,966 vaccine doses have been administered so far.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-india-reports-14348-new-covid-19-cases-805-deaths-in-last-24-hrs-2917536","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/29/1003006-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2910_DNA_ANI_STORY_15.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635492902","publish_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 01:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 29, 2021, 01:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917536"}