India repatriates 12 Pakistani prisoners, including 6 fishermen

The Indian Government on February 17 repatriated 12 Pakistani prisoners, including 6 fishermen back to their country via Attari- Wagah Border. The fishermen entered India mistakenly and have completed their imprisonment. While speaking to ANI, a prisoner said that the people and the Government of India were good to them and thanked the country for letting him go back.