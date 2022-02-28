India reiterates call for immediate cessation of violence at UNSC’s meeting on Ukraine

TS Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to the UN, while addressing the Ukraine crisis on February 28 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, said that India has reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence. The safety concerns of the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine were also addressed during the meeting. Ambassador TS Tirumurti said, “We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities. Our PM has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.” “We welcome today's announcement by both the sides to hold talks at the Belarus border. We continue to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of the Indian nationals including a large number of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine,” he added. “Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. Taking into consideration the totality of circumstances, we decided to abstain,” he further added.