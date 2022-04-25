India records 2,541 fresh COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

India's COVID-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,541 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 4,30,60,086 including 16,522 active cases. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. Of the fresh cases recorded, Delhi accounts for 1,083 cases which is 57.37 per cent of the cases recorded in the country. A single-day rise of 30 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,22,223.