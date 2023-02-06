India ready to provide help to earthquake-affected people in Turkey: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 06 inaugurated ‘India Energy Week’ at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. During his inaugural speech, he said that the sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people in Turkey and India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people. He said, “We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people.” “India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people,” PM Modi added.