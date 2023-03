“India provided more than 291 million COVID doses...,” Rajya Sabha MP Patra

Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Bahrain on Wednesday highlighted India's role in providing Covid vaccines to 99 countries and to UN entities by pursuing the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka ka Prayas.'