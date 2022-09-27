India provided conductive environment for defence companies Rajnath Singh

Hailing the country’s growth in the defence sector and providing a conducive environment for defence companies in India, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 27 said that India has provided a conducive environment for defence companies in the recent past. While addressing an event in New Delhi, the Union Minister said, “Everything is available in our country that's necessary for the overall growth of defence company. In every aspect, India has provided a conducive environment for defence companies in recent past.”