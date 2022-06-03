India progressed on mantra of ‘reform, perform, and transform’ in last 8 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 03 said that India progressed on the mantra of reform, perform, and transform while focusing on policy and stability, coordination and ease of doing business. PM Modi’s remarks came during his address at the Ground Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0 of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow today. “We recently completed 8yrs of central governance. In these years, we progressed on the mantra of reform, perform, transform; focused on policy stability, coordination, and ease of doing business,” said PM Modi. Today agreements of investment of more than Rs 80,000 Crore have been done here. This record investment will create thousands of employment opportunities. I congratulate the youth of UP for it as they will be most benefitted from it,” added PM Modi.