India permits foreign law firms to set up offices in country | International Law Firms | DNA India

India will allow foreign law firms to set up offices to offer corporate law and M&A services to clients and hire local lawyers to beef up operations. The move is aimed at reshaping the landscape of a sector long dominated by local firms. The Bar Council of India said that foreign lawyers and law firms can also advise on international arbitration cases on a reciprocal basis. watch for more details...

