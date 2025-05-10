INDIA
Indian forces strike back: Pakistani launch pads, jets, and drones neutralized. Indian Army has destroyed Pakistani posts and terrorist launch pads near Jammu used for tube-launched drone attacks. Visuals show fire erupting at a Pakistani launch pad following India's strike. The news comes as India shot down 2 Pakistani fighter jets with missiles amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor. Earlier, Indian air defence systems intercepted a drone attack from Pakistan, successfully neutralizing all threats. Indian forces are delivering a befitting response to Pakistan’s aggression.
India, Pakistan agree to full and immediate ceasefire, says US President Donald Trump
BCCI eyes hosting rights for 2027 World Test Championship final in India, but there is a Pakistan issue
Anil Ambani's Reliance Power posts Rs 126 crore net profit in just...; market cap reaches Rs...
Meet actor who gave 6 blockbusters, 7 superhits, 36 hits, still holds record for most flop films, once also played hero in B grade movies, its not Mithun Chakraborty but..
Gautam Adani's Group introduces India's 1st hydrogen-powered truck for mining logistics
THIS Indian missile, hailed as Indian army's hero, failed Pakistani attacks overnight
'Aukat aur sarhad mein raho': Karan Patel slams Pakistan for attacking India, mocks them for their $1 billion loan: 'Chavani, athani jama kar ke..'
Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's dance to 'Done With Your Ex' goes viral, netizens say 'won the trend'
Pakistan Army-terrorism nexus EXPOSED!ISPR DG is son of UNSC-listed terrorist, know his relation to Osama Bin Laden...
Shashi Tharoor highlights significance of name 'Operation Sindoor': 'Colour of Sindoor not very different from...'
Can MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar join the forces amid India-Pakistan tensions? Here's what the rules say
Gautam Adani's BIG move, inks pact to develop 5000 MW hydropower projects in India's neighbour, not Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Mother’s Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance and gifts ideas for your mom
Viral video: Couple's shadow dance on AR Rahman’s popular Tamil song 'Poovukkul' wins hearts, netizens call it 'beautiful', watch
'Virat Kohli wanted captaincy, BCCI refused': Report claims star batter wasn't taken seriously
Shivangi Verma breaks silence on her linkup rumours with Govind Namdev: 'I’ve always looked up to him'
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Light rain with strong winds turns weather pleasant, check forecast
Fact Check: Old IAF plane crash video shared with FALSE claim amid India-Pakistan war, know the truth here
'Hindustan ko tumhari zaroorat nahi hai': Alia Bhatt gets trolled, netizens unfollow her due to her mom Soni Razdan's post which says...
Meet Colonel Sofia Qureshi's all-rounder twin sister Shyna Sunsara who has Bollywood connection, she is a...
India-Pakistan War: Video showing EAM Jaishankar apologising is FAKE! WATCH here
Michael Atherton gives shocking verdict on Rohit Sharma's Test career, says 'successful but not...'
Rajkummar Rao reveals he didn't have sangeet or haldi ceremonies in his wedding with Patralekhaa: 'We just had...'
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 expected on THIS date, Know how to download CBSE class 10, 12 scorecards
EXPOSED: Pakistan's misinformation blitz targeting India with fake videos, exaggerated claims
Meet Shrishti Chiraniya, who secured record-breaking package of Rs..., not from IIT, IIM, she is from...
Gul Panag takes a dig at Pakistan for celebrating 'another loan' from IMF: 'We don't need that money, you do'
Amid India-Pakistan tension, Chandigarh youth eager to serve as Civil Defense volunteers
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami clarifies Char Dham Yatra is being conducted smoothly amid rising India-Pakistan tension
India-Pak War: Meet Pakistani MP Zartaj Gul Wazir, who is going viral amid war due to THIS reason
Harshvardhan Rane declines Sanam Teri Kasam 2 after Mawra Hocane condemns Operation Sindoor: 'If there is any...'
SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check CGL, CHSL, Steno, SI in Delhi Police, MTS, JE and other exam dates
Amid India-Pakistan war, hashtag 'Boycott Turkey' trends on social media: List of popular Turkish brands sold in India
Hours after announcing film on Operation Sindoor, makers issue apology: 'The timing and sensitivity may have...'
Kavya Maran takes this big step after BCCI suspends IPL 2025, SRH owner decides to...
FACT CHECK: Missile attack on Delhi Airport? Know truth here
Turkey-Pakistan military nexus deepens amid tensions with India, fueled by drones, defense deals, what will Ankara do next?
IPL 2025 suspension costs BCCI nearly Rs ... crore per match as India-Pakistan tensions soar
Not just Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan has 'pure friendship' with this Bachchan bahu also, knew her before his marriage to Jaya Bachchan
Missile-like object lands in Dal Lake, loud explosions heard in Srinagar
India-Pakistan war: Know which cities were targeted by Pakistan and neutralised by India so far, check full list here
VIDEO: Indian Army destroys terrorist launchpads across Line of Control amid escalating tensions with Pakistan; Watch here
Meet Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's actress, who once refused to marry businessman, he then bought house opposite Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa to..., she is..
Rs 70 lakh cash stolen from ATM van in Bihar, know how it happened
Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions: Col Sofiya Qureshi at MoD-MEA briefing on Operation Sindoor
Viral video shows imaginary recording session of Sonu Nigam's 'Tumse Milke' from Main Hu Naa, Farah Khan takes hilarious jibe, watch
Sourav Ganguly gives important verdict on IPL 2025 future amid one week suspension by BCCI
Pakistan's claim of destroying India's S-400 missile systems completely false, Indian military says at press briefing
This film, released in 1992, saw new actor overshadowing Rishi Kapoor, movie became superhit, ran at theatres for 50 weeks, earned Rs..., lead stars were..
Only Bollywood actress to own private island has worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, its not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Samantha, Nayanthara but..
India-Pakistan War: Additional deputy commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa martyred in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, confirms government
Amid India-Pakistan tension, Aamir Khan pushes trailer release date of Sitaare Zameen Par
Pakistan targeted India Army hospital and school in Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur
Govt briefing on Operation Sindoor in 25 points: India attacks Pakistan air bases and more...
Afghanistan Earthquake: Quake of magnitude 4.7 hits country, tremors felt in several cities of Pakistan
Amid India-Pakistan War, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dials S Jaishankar, asks both countries to...
India's most profitable film was based on India-Pakistan war, won four National Awards, made in just Rs 25 crore, it earned Rs...
BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni after Pakistan violates ceasefire
G7 countries make BIG statement amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions: 'Further military escalation...'
IPL thanks Indian Railways for arranging special Vande Bharat train for players, watch video
Scared Pakistan takes this BIG decision after India accuses it of using civilian flights as shields
India-Pakistan War: Pakistani missile intercepted over Sirsa skies; how far is Sirsa from Delhi?
India Vs Pakistan Fighter Jets: Who has stronger air power
US' big move amid rising India-Pak tensions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dials Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, says...
Meet actor who married twice, once booked 100 rooms in one hospital to hide second wife's pregnancy, his name is..
WATCH: Part of Pakistani missile retrieved in Haryana's Sirsa amid India Pakistan tensions, video goes viral
VIDEO: Indian Army shares visuals of destroying armed drone over Amritsar amid India-Pak tensions
Bad news for Virat Kohli fans as star batter decides to retire from Test cricket
Pakistan launches 'Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos', know what it means
Amid India-Pakistan war, these are EMERGENCY helpline numbers for Jammu, other affected cities, check here
India-Pakistan War: What is Fatah-II missile, used by Pakistan, that was intercepted in Haryana's Sirsa?
India-Pakistan war: J-K CM Omar Abdullah hits out at IMF for $1 billion loan to cash-strapped Pak
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews emergency preparedness with health minister officials amid rising India-Pakistan tension
Indian military to hold special press briefing at 10:30 am today amid rising India-Pak tensions, know where to watch
138 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport amid rising India-Pakistan tensions
Jaya Bachchan warned Amitabh Bachchan he won't be able to tolerate this director, Big B fought with the filmmaker, latter's mother slapped him for...
India-Pakistan tension: Indian Army near Jammu destroys Pakistani posts, terrorist launch pads
India Pakistan tensions: Parts of a projectile found in Jammu's Bishnah, area cordoned off, watch here
32 airports remain shut for civilian flights till May 15 amid India-Pak tensions; Check full list here
India-Pakistan War: Pakistani missile intercepted over Haryana's Sirsa
Wamiqa Gabbi breaks silence on Baby John box office failure: 'People had already...'
Pakistan claims India launched attacks on three air bases
Delhi Airport issues major update on operations, flight schedules, check new travel advisory
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan undergoes 3 more surgeries after accident, team shares health update: 'He is still in ICU'
Pakistan gets $2.3 billion bailout package from IMF amid conflict with India, New Delhi abstains from voting
IMF approves USD 1 billion loan for Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz Sharif's office
IPL 2025 in England? ECB extends offer to host remaining IPL matches after tournament postponed amid India-Pakistan conflict
Raid 2 box office collection day 9: Amid India-Pakistan conflicts, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh refuses to slow down, touches Rs 100-crore mark in India
Weather update: IMD issues heat wave in east India over, rain in Northwest and Central regions; check full forecast here
Meet Ishika Bala, daughter of farmer, topped state in class 10th board exam after battling this disease, she is from...
Shreya Ghoshal postpones her Mumbai concert amid India-Pakistan tension, issues statement: 'I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity'
India Pakistan Tension: Railways to run 5 special trains from these areas in Jammu and Kashmir for...
US issues BIG statement amid India-Pakistan tensions, White House says President Donald Trump wants...
'His days were over': Former India cricketer exposes Rohit Sharma's struggles after his Test retirement
Vladimir Putin's Russia flaunts S-400 at Victory Day Parade: Know how this missile system shielded India against Pakistani drones
India-Pakistan Conflict: Multiple districts in Gujarat observe blackout as precautionary measure
Amid India-Pakistan conflict, climate activist Licypriya Kangujam praises PM Modi's leadership: 'I used to criticise...'
Operation Sindoor: India's revenge to Pahalgam terror attack gets Bollywood adaptation, first look 'AI poster' irks netizens
India Pakistan Tensions: Blackout, multiple aerial threats in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar
PCB postpones remainder of PSL 2025 amid rising tensions between India-Pakistan