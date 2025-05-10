India Pakistan War News Watch Indian Army In Action As It Destroys Pakistani Terror Launch Pads

Indian forces strike back: Pakistani launch pads, jets, and drones neutralized. Indian Army has destroyed Pakistani posts and terrorist launch pads near Jammu used for tube-launched drone attacks. Visuals show fire erupting at a Pakistani launch pad following India's strike. The news comes as India shot down 2 Pakistani fighter jets with missiles amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor. Earlier, Indian air defence systems intercepted a drone attack from Pakistan, successfully neutralizing all threats. Indian forces are delivering a befitting response to Pakistan’s aggression.