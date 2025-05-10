India Pakistan War 4th Press Briefing By Sophia Qureshi Vikram Misri Vyomika Singh | Op Sindoor

Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence held a joint briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’. Pakistan used high speed missile to target an airbase station in Punjab: govt. India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion: Vikram Misri. Pakistan damaged equipment at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda: Col Sofiya Qureshi. IAF carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets', says Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.