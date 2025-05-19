India Pakistan News YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Defends Her Amid Pak Spy Allegations

India Pakistan News: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Defends Her Amid Pak Spy Allegations YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Alleged Spying: Father Defends Her, Says Pakistan Trips Were for Videos Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistani agencies. Her father, Haris Malhotra, defended her, stating she visited Pakistan legally to create YouTube content and questioned why she couldn’t contact friends there. Police allege she was in contact with Pakistani intelligence and met officer Ahsan-ur-Rahim in Delhi before visiting Pakistan twice. Jyoti has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and BNS 152. Suspicious data was reportedly recovered from her phone and laptop. She’s currently on a 5-day police remand for further investigation.