Who Is Navankur Chaudhary Aka Yatri Doctor Accused Of Spying For Pakistan

Navankur Chaudhary, popularly known as Yatri Doctor, has denied allegations linking him to espionage activities, following the arrest of his acquaintance Jyoti Malhotra on charges of spying for Pakistan. In a video posted on Instagram, the doctor-turned-travel vlogger claimed a "fake narrative" was being spread against him after social media users began sharing older clips to question his loyalties. These include videos of him attending an event at the Pakistan High Commission, criticising a BSF jawan, and allegedly displaying an incorrect map of India.