YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and five others have been arrested for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan. As per investigation, Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staff member at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi is the prime accused in this spy syndicate. Jyoti travelled to Pakistan in 2023 where she established close ties with Danish. Danish has been declared persona non grata by Indian govt and was expelled on May 13, 2025. Danish introduced Jyoti and few other Indians to multiple Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He allegedly gained trust of women by promising marriage, initiating romantic relationships through chats. Over time, Danish started making illegal money transfers through these women. Many spies collaborated with Danish in financial dealings and visa related activities. Some supplied him with Indian sim cards and even visited Defence Expo 2025 on his instructions