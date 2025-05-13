India Pakistan News What Was Indian Space Technologys Role In Operation Sindoor | ISRO

India Pakistan News: What Was Indian Space Technology's Role In Operation Sindoor? | ISRO Which Indian assets were used? Isro's Cartosat family of satellites yields high-resolution imagery and dual-use (image & video) capabilities and has been a part of India's military intelligence toolkit for a long time. "Indian satellites provide periodic data – with downloads of specific areas possible about once in 14 days. This data was made use of, while they used commercial data that's available once a day too," one of the officials said. In addition to the Cartosat series, the Risat satellites likely contributed radar imagery valuable for monitoring movement, while the Gsat series served communication purposes. India's NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) was deployed along with other global GPS systems for the operation.