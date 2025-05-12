India Pakistan News We Will Strike At Will India Warns Pak | Operation Sindoor | Ind vs Pak

In a strong message to Pakistan, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations AN Pramod said the Indian Navy has the capability to "strike at will" if provoked. Indian military on Monday reiterated that Operation Sindoor was aimed at terrorists and terrorists infrastructure in Pakistan, and not against the country's army. ‘Our fight was with terrorists, and not Pakistan military,’ Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a press briefing. During the briefing, military officials also said that all military bases and systems in India remain fully operational and ready to undertake their next mission. #indiapakistannews #indiapkistanwar #operationsindoor #news #latestnews