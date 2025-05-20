India Pakistan News We Know Why Hafiz Saeed Likes Him BJPs Sambit Patra Blasts Rahul Gandhi

India Pakistan News: 'We Know Why Hafiz Saeed Likes Him...' BJP's Sambit Patra Blasts Rahul Gandhi BJP leader Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of echoing sentiments favorable to Pakistan. Patra's remarks came in response to Gandhi's criticism of the government's handling of Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Patra alleged that Gandhi's repeated demands for proof of the operation's success and his questioning of the government's actions provide "oxygen" to Pakistan. He further claimed that such statements make Gandhi a "poster boy" in Pakistan and suggested that terrorist Hafiz Saeed's purported admiration for Gandhi is indicative of this alignment. The BJP leader also criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for referring to Operation Sindoor as a "small war," asserting that such remarks undermine the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. The controversy highlights the ongoing political tensions in India, with the BJP accusing the Congress party of undermining national security efforts and the Congress questioning the transparency and decision-making of the government in military operations.