US Pushes For De-Escalation As Ind-Pak Remain On Edge After Pahalgam Attack

US called on India and Pakistan to reduce tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate phone conversations with India’s S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif. Rubio conveyed condolences and reaffirmed US solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. Rubio asked Pakistan to condemn the April 22 attack and fully cooperate in the investigation. After the talks, Jaishankar said on X, “Perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice.” In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, revoked Pakistani visas, and closed the Wagah-Attari border. Pakistan responded by shutting its airspace to Indian carriers and exchanging fire along the LoC. US leaders, including President Trump and VP Vance, condemned the attack but avoided publicly criticising Pakistan. Washington is navigating ties with both countries amid broader strategic interests involving China and South Asia.