India Pakistan News Terrorism In India Is Pakistan-Sponsored; HM Amit Shah Exposes Pakistan Army

India Pakistan News: 'Terrorism In India Is Pakistan-Sponsored'; HM Amit Shah Exposes Pakistan Army Addressing the Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended relentless effort of BSF in securing India’s two most difficult borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. On Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Today Pakistan stands exposed that the terrorism in India is Pakistan-sponsored...When we launched an attack on terrorist sites in Pakistan, the Pakistan army retaliated...The officers of the Pakistan army attended the funeral of the terrorists..." #indiapakistannews #indiapakistan #operationsindoor #amitshah #hmamitshah #amitshahspeech #latestnews