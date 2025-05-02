India-Pakistan News Supporters Of Terror Wont Go Big Statement By US Amid Ind-Pak Tensions

US State Department said under Donald Trump's administration backers of terrorism will face consequences. It reiterated its tough stance on terrorism warning that countries or entities supporting terror will face consequences. The statement echoes Trump's pledge to hold accountable those who aid terror. The remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attack. US Secretary of State and Defence Secretary also spoke to S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.