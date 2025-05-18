India Pakistan News Shashi Tharoor On Leading All-Party Anti-Terror Delegation | BJP vs Congress

Certainly, when the nation needs my services, I am available and I'm available for my country. To my mind, this has nothing to do with party politics. It's all to do with what our country has been through in recent times and the need for us to present a united front...It is a good reflection of national unity at a time when unity is important, " says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on all-party delegation visiting key partner countries to project India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.