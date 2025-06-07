India Pakistan News Shashi Tharoor Faces Son’s Tough Questions On Pakistan Pahalgam Attack

India Pakistan News: Shashi Tharoor Faces Son’s Tough Questions On Pakistan & Pahalgam Attack Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading a multi-party delegation for Operation Sindoor in the US, was questioned by his son Ishaan Tharoor—Washington Post’s global affairs columnist—at a diplomatic meet in Washington DC. Ishaan asked whether any country had asked for evidence of Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Shashi Tharoor responded with an epic 3-point answer, saying “no one had any doubt.” He cited a 37-year pattern of Pakistan’s denial after sponsoring terror, safe havens for banned groups like TRF in Muridke, and the funerals held for Jaish and Lashkar terrorists after India's May 7 strikes. Watch Tharoor’s detailed breakdown of Pakistan’s role, the global response, and why countries didn’t demand evidence.