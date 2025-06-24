India Pakistan News Share Water Or Bilawal Bhutto Threatens India Over Indus Water Treaty

Pak's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan would go to war if India denies Pakistan its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty. Bhutto said 'we will have to wage war again' if India follows through on denying water. He rejected India's move and threatened retaliation over what he called an illegal suspension of the treaty. “India has two options: share water fairly, or we will deliver water to us from all six rivers...The attack on Sindhu (Indus River) and India’s claim that the Indus Water Treaty has ended, and it’s in abeyance. Firstly, this is illegal, as the IWT is not in abeyance, it is binding on Pakistan and India, but the threat of stopping water is illegal according to the UN charter.”: Bilawal Bhutto This happens after HM Amit Shah announced India will never restore the 1960 water-sharing agreement. Pakistan Foreign Ministry has also slammed Shah's comments as a 'brazen disregard' for international agreements.