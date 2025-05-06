India Pakistan News SC Reprimands Petitioner Who Sought Safety Of Tourists Post Pahalgam Attack

SC rejects petitioner who sought safety of tourists post Pahalgam attack. The PIL came after Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people. SC dismissed the petition and also reprimanded the lawyer who filed it. The bench reprimanded the petitioner for not 'understanding the sensitivity' and reportedly doing it for publicity with no public cause in mind. "Why have you filed this kind of PIL? What is your real motive? Don't you understand the sensitivity of the issue? I think you are inviting some exemplary cost for filing this PIL. The petitioner is indulging in filing one after the other PIL in which the primary aim appears to be to get publicity with no real interest in the public cause." : Supreme Court of India