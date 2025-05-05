India Pakistan News Sacked CRPF Constable Claims He Informed Seniors About Marriage To Pak Woman

Sacked CRPF constable Munir Ahmad, dismissed for allegedly hiding his marriage to a Pakistani woman and harbouring her after visa expiry, claims he had informed CRPF HQ and got prior permission. He also revealed that the wedding took place via video conference. Watch as Munir Ahmad shares his side of the story amid growing controversy.