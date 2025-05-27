India Pakistan News Roti Khao Warna Meri Goli PM Modis Warning To Pakistan | PM Modi Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that to end terrorism in Pakistan, its people must come forward and choose peace, warning that his “bullet” is ready. While addressing a rally in Gujart's Bhuj, PM Modi said, “Pakistan ko atanki bimari se mukt karne ke liye, Pakistan ki awaam ko aage aana hoga. Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi. (To end terrorism in Pakistan, the people of Pakistan need to step forward. Live peacefully and eat your bread, or else my bullet is ready.)