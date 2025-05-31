India Pakistan News Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan To Face Indian Navys Firepower For Any Evil Act

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan To Face Indian Navy's Firepower For Any Evil Act Rajnath Singh's ULTIMATE Warning to Pakistan: "Operation Sindoor" Not Over, India Will Use Unimaginable Methods! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a scathing message to Pakistan on Friday (May 30, 2025), declaring that the "dangerous game" of terrorism it has been playing against India "is over." Speaking to naval warriors aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa, Mr. Singh sent a stern warning to Islamabad, emphasizing India's unwavering resolve. The Defence Minister stated: "Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but India’s frontal assault against terrorism." He made it clear that India would not hesitate to employ unconventional methods: "We will use every method against terrorism that Pakistan can think of, but we will not hesitate to use those methods also which Pakistan cannot even think of." Rajnath Singh stressed that it is in Pakistan's own interest to dismantle the "nurseries of terrorism" operating from its soil. He asserted India's absolute freedom to act against terrorists: "Anti-India activities are being carried out openly from Pakistani soil. India is completely free to carry out any kind of operation against terrorists, both on this side and the other side of the border and sea." He added, "Today, the whole world is acknowledging India’s right to protect its citizens against terrorism. Today, no power in the world can stop India from doing this work." Hailing the Indian Navy's critical role during "Operation Sindoor," Mr. Singh noted: "The Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani army tied down." He revealed that "When the Indian Air Force destroyed terror bases on Pakistani soil, the Indian Navy’s aggressive deployment in Arabian Sea confined Pakistani Navy to its own shores." Reflecting on the overall operation, he stated, "our strike was so powerful that Pakistan began pleading with entire world to stop India." He concluded by saying, "Operation Sindoor not only sent a clear message to terrorists but also to their patrons, who nurture them. On our own terms, we halted our military actions."