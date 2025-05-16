India Pakistan News Rajnath Singh Tears Into IMF Says ‘They’ll Use Aid For Terror Funding’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its recent funding to Pakistan, warning that the aid could be diverted to support terrorism. Speaking to Indian Air Force personnel in Bhuj, Singh stated that "any kind of financial assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than terror funding." This follows India's abstention from the IMF board meeting that approved over $2.3 billion for Pakistan, citing concerns of misuse for cross-border terrorism. The appeal comes amid rising tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, and has also called for IAEA supervision of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.