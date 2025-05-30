India Pakistan News Rajnath Singh Says PoK Residents Will Voluntarily Return To India

India Pakistan News: Rajnath Singh Says PoK Residents Will Voluntarily Return To India Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Bold Statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir! In a powerful address on Thursday (May 29, 2025), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are an integral part of the Indian family, asserting that they will "return to India's mainstream voluntarily" soon. This significant statement outlines India's resolute stance on PoK and its redefined strategy towards Pakistan. Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Mr. Singh emphasized India's approach: "I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are our own, part of our family." "We have full faith that those of our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today will also return to the mainstream of India someday listening to their voice of soul." He added that most people in PoK feel a "deep connection" with India, with only a few being "misled." "India always talks about connecting hearts, and we believe that by walking on the path of love, unity and truth, the day is not far when our own part, PoK, will return and say, I am India, I have returned." Defence Minister Singh also stated that India has "redesigned and redefined" its strategy and response to terrorism, making it clear that any possible dialogue with Islamabad will be solely focused on terrorism and PoK.