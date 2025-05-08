INDIA
A day after India's precision missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, border states Rajasthan and Punjab are in alert mode. Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled and public gatherings restricted as local authorities gear up for any escalation from the Pakistan side.
PBKS vs DC Dharamsala Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in today's Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?
India’s 2nd largest private bank surpasses Ratan Tata's TCS, becomes India’s fourth-largest company by...
Operation Sindoor: Punjab's Gurdaspur to observe complete blackout from 9 pm amid rising tensions with Pak
What is HARPY drone? How did it destroy Pakistan's...
Karan Johar denies using Ozempic, reveals secret behind his weight loss: 'sab kuch koshish kiya...'
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly slams Fawad Khan for calling Operation Sindoor 'shameful', she furiously says...
Viral video: Snake guards buried box; what’s inside will surprise you
Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap offers to fight for country, says if he dies...
'Single out player and keep talking...': Rohit Sharma slams Indian commentators, calls them agenda-driven
'Getting married to you was...': Sonam Kapoor celebrates togetherness bliss, pens emotional note for Anand Ahuja on 7th wedding anniversary
India destroys Pakistan's Air Defence System in Lahore, fires S-400, shoots down 15 missiles targeting THESE cities
Viral video: Pak national hails Operation Sindoor, says ‘India had every right to hit back’
KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni scripts history at Eden Gardens, becomes first wicket-keeper to achieve THIS big feat in IPL
Bad news for ex-Microsoft employees! Company imposes THIS new rule on those dismissed for underperformance
Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood first review out, Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos says it is...
Bihar groom puts country before wedding, delays ceremony by 2 hours to join 'mock drill', says 'nation comes first'
India-Pakistan back-channel talks to begin soon? Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in New Delhi from Islamabad for...
Mom shares 9-year-old son's hilarious homework on social media, brings tears to Blinkit admin, netizens say 'spoilt generation'
This woman who is obsessed with Minions sets Guinness World Record for largest collection of..., her latest purchase includes three crystal...
After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempts to target 15 Indian cities, Army foils attack bid
Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi shares bizarre post after strike on Pakistan, gets slammed
FACT CHECK: Did Pakistan Army shoot down an Indian drone? Government issues statement
India-Pakistan battle lines drawn, Turkey supports THIS country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says...
Rohit Sharma's Test retirement timing has this MS Dhoni connection, check here to know what
Kannada filmmaker removes Sonu Nigam's songs, says sorry not enough: 'Someone like him...'
Did Anushka Sharma publicly ignore Virat Kohli amid Avneet Kaur controversy? Netizens react to viral video, say 'Bhabhi naraz hain...'
At least 100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at all-party meet
Meet Jaya Bachchan 'granddaughter' who worked with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, felt insecure because of Alia Bhatt after..., her name is..
Meet man, one of richest Indians, worked in family business, later built Rs 93291 crore company, his net worth is Rs...
CBI Director Praveen Sood's tenure extended by one year after no consensus in PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, CJI meeting
'Ozempic + Face surgery': Kusha Kapila looks unrecognisable as she gets clicked in city, video sparks mixed reactions
Yuzvendra Chahal turns cheerleader for rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash on her acting debut, PBKS star says...
Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf to skip theatrical release due to..., film to stream on..
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's reaction on Rohit Sharma's Test retirement goes viral, see post
'I never proposed to Neetu Kapoor': When Rishi Kapoor revealed his sister forcibly got him married
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen mom and legendary actress grooves to sehri babu, netizens says 'what a cutie'
One of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films was rejected by Parineeti Chopra, won 40 awards, earned three times its budget, was made for Rs..., movie was..
You can’t kiss me': When Mahira Khan was scared to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees due to...
VIDEO: Rajasthan's iconic Jaisalmer Fort goes pitch-dark during mock drill blackout after Operation Sindoor
Meet actor who made debut with Rekha, worked with Dimple Kapadia, Padmini Kolhapure, still gave no solo hits, once became Madhuri Dixit’s driver for..., his name is..
Amid Papal conclave, 'pink smoke' signals in Rome, how does it affect Pope's election?
Will CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 be declared THIS week? Here’s what we know so far
MS Dhoni makes big claim in the middle of IPL after win over KKR, CSK captain says 'they don't know...'
Multiple blasts heard in Lahore, sirens, cloud of smoke send residents into panic mode: Reports
38 years before Operation Sindoor, film titled Sindoor created history at box office, clashed with Sridevi, Mithun Chakraborty's movie, still became superhit, lead actors were..
6 tourists killed in chopper crash near Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, CM Dhami condoles deaths
Deepika Padukone reveals director took jab at her motherhood, said she is ‘taking it seriously’: 'He turned around and...'
NASA warns of massive asteroid, nearly the size of Boeing 737, racing towards Earth at 48,900 KMPH, check details here
Operation Sindoor: How many missiles does Pakistan have? How many can it fire in single strike?
Viral video: Rare snow leopard strolling in Spiti Valley caught on camera, excited netizens say, 'ghost of the mountain on road...'
Rahul Vaidya kisses Anushka Sharma's hand, sings for her, old video goes viral amid controversy with Virat Kohli
GSEB SSC result 2025 DECLARED: Gujarat Board class 10th Result announced, 83.08% students pass
Pakistani anchor Mubasher Lucman says he wants to make Bollywood actresses his sex slaves if they win war against India: 'Mein chahta hun...'
Meet woman, daughter of Railway employee, who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR...; her success mantra is...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms her relationship with Raj Nidimoru? New post leaves fans wondering
IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India cancel multiple flights from these cities till May 10 after Operation Sindoor, check complete list here
Aamir Khan to play lord Krishna in Mahabharat? Actor says 'I am trying, it's a big...'
Bad news for employees of this company as 200 workers to be sacked due to…, not Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Microsoft, name is...
Government to convene all-party meeting today at 11 am following Operation Sindoor
Amid India-Pakistan tension, Punjab cancels leaves of all cops; Amritsar resumes blackout mock drills; check details
Kantara 2: Junior artist dies on sets of Rishab Shetty's film; shoot on halt
Bombay HC upholds stay on film violating Karan Johar's personality rights, controversial title is...
Huge setback for RCB as star player ruled out of IPL 2025 ahead of LSG clash, replacement announced
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
This YouTuber takes wellness advice too seriously, stands for straight one week, but after three days...
Railway official finds snake inside Rajdhani Express toilet, shocking video goes viral
Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, his AIR was..., he is...
Delhi-NCR weather update: Yellow alert issued for rain, gusty wind and thunderstorms in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check IMD forecast here
'Can do anything to...': Donald Trump offers to help amid rising India-Pakistan tensions
Anil Ambani's Reliance Power raises Rs 3480000000 through...; it will strengthen its...
US President Donald Trump promises 'big announcement' ahead of his Middle East trip
'Whoever tries to destroy our sisters' sindoor would...': Anupam Kher hails India's Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan
KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets at Eden Gardens
Elon Musk's Starlink gets key approval from Indian govt to launch satellite internet services
Raid 2 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer continues strong run, earns Rs 90 crore in first week
Delhi cabinet passes historic decision, proposes to conduct cloud seeding to reduce pollution
Vijay Varma says Masood Azhar deserves 'harsher punishment' after JeM chief's 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor: 'F**ker escaped justice back in...'
‘End of an era in whites’: Fans pay tribute as Rohit Sharma bids adieu to Test cricket
IND-W vs SA-W: Jemimah Rodrigues' century powers India to 23-run win over South Africa, to face Sri Lanka in final
Mock drills in India: Several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, observe blackout as part of security drill
‘Dear Global Times News we would recommend...’: Indian Embassy lashes out on Chinese publication for ‘disinformation’ on Operation Sindoor
As Operation Sindoor grabs headlines; here's how Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra's Sindoor conquered box office 38 years ago
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistan Army officers join Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in funeral prayer for people killed in Operation Sindoor
15 civilians killed, 43 injured in artillery firing by Pak army in J-K after 'Operation Sindoor'
Drinking sunscreen is the new skincare trend; can it replace your regular SPF?
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025: Who is Urvil Patel? 26-year-old hard-hitting opener from Gujarat making IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings
Fitness icon Milind Soman on models’ 15-20 cup diet: A wake-up call on health trends
Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, makes Rs 47326 crore in 24 hours, net worth reaches Rs...
Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, reveals ODI future
Janhvi Kapoor shuts down trolls calling Indian representation at Met Gala 'Chandivalification of Met': 'Colonial trauma...'
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif directs military forces to 'retaliate' after successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'
Meet sisters who turned their health sufferings into wellness startup that earned Shark Tank investment of Rs...
Will Operation Sindoor affect Pakistan Super League? PCB breaks silence
After 'Operation Sindoor', Col Sofia Quraishi's proud mother says, 'As a kid, she used to say...'
Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'
MS Dhoni to miss CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR? Eric Simons provides BIG update
'Desh yuddh mein hai': Kangana Ranaut reacts after Operation Sindoor, says 'we all are very...' - WATCH
WhatsApp alert urging people to stock up on cash and supplies is false, govt issues clarification
Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami reveals extreme fasting and lifestyle changes behind his weight loss: 'Stopped going out...'
UK urges India, Pak to resolve crisis through diplomatic means: 'If this escalates further, nobody wins'