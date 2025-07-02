India Pakistan News Quad Unites On Pahalgam Terror Attack Demands Action Against Perpetrators

Quad slams Pahalgam terror attack, calls for swift action against perpetrators. In a joint statement, Quad demanded immediate action against the perpetrators of the attack. The ministers reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance on all forms of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. They urged all UN member states to cooperate fully under international law and UNSC resolutions. EAM S Jaishankar, citing Operation Sindoor, stressed India's right to defend its people from terrorism. Jaishankar warned the global community to avoid equating victims with perpetrators. The foreign ministers met in Washington, discussing counterterrorism and Indo-Pacific security. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met separately to discuss India-US strategic ties. Investigations have linked the Pahalgam attackers to Pakistan-based terror groups.