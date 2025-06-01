India Pakistan News PM Modi Declares Operation Sindoor Indias Biggest Anti-Terror Success Ever

India Pakistan News: PM Modi Declares Operation Sindoor India's 'Biggest Anti-Terror Success' Ever Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan' in Bhopal on Queen Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary, hailed Operation Sindoor as India’s biggest and most successful anti-terror operation. He strongly asserted that Pakistan's terrorists sealed their fate by attacking India’s ‘nari shakti’ during the Pahalgam massacre. "In Pahalgam, the terrorists didn't just shed blood - they attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society. The terrorists challenged the nari shakti of India, and this challenge turned into doom for the terrorists and their sponsors," PM Modi said. The PM also revealed how India destroyed terror camps and military bases deep inside Pakistan before a ceasefire was reached. "The camps were destroyed by penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Pakistan. Operation Sindoor is the biggest and most successful operation in Indian history against terrorism," he said. He further warned of strong retaliation against any future terror attacks. "Operation Sindoor has declared loud and clear that proxy war through terrorism will no longer be tolerated. Now, we will strike even inside their homes (ghar mein ghus ke marenge). Anyone who helps terrorists will pay a heavy price for it," PM Modi declared. PM Modi also saluted the all-women BSF unit led by Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, who bravely defended Indian borders during Pakistan’s artillery response. "Today, the world is witnessing the strength of India's daughters in defence. Our BSF daughters were protecting our borders and giving a befitting reply during Operation Sindoor," he said. He also called the graduation of 17 female cadets from NDA a historic milestone for women in the Indian armed forces.