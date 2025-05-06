India Pakistan News Perpetrators Must Be Brought To Justice Putin To PM Modi Over Pahalgam Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin dialed PM Narendra Modi today. He strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people. This comes shortly after Pakistani establishment had batted for involvement of Russia and China in the investigation. Putin conveyed his deepest condolences and stressed that those involved must be brought to justice. "President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.": Ministry of External Affairs Moscow has been a long-standing ally of New Delhi and this partnership has only deepened during the Ukraine war.