India Pakistan News Pakistan Exposed As ‘Terror Sponsor’ Over Operation Sindoor Response Amit Shah

India Pakistan News: Pakistan Exposed As ‘Terror Sponsor’ Over Operation Sindoor Response: Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the BSF Investiture Ceremony, praised the BSF's tireless work in protecting India’s toughest borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Referring to Operation Sindoor, Shah said Pakistan has now exposed itself as a terrorism sponsor. "When we struck terror camps inside Pakistan, their army retaliated. Pakistan army officers even attended the funerals of terrorists," he said, reinforcing India's claim that terrorism in the country is backed by Pakistan.