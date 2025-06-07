India Pakistan News Pakistan Attacked Insaniyat Kashmiriyat In Pahalgam; PM Modi Speech In JK

India Pakistan News: Pakistan Attacked 'Insaniyat' & Kashmiriyat In Pahalgam; PM Modi Speech In J&K Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam. Speaking from Katra after inaugurating the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab and India's first cable-stayed bridge Anji, PM Modi said Pakistan targeted "insaniyat, tourism and the rozi-roti of Kashmiris." His strong remarks come after India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Watch how India is stepping up pressure on Pakistan for supporting terrorism while making it clear the fight is against terror, not the people of Pakistan.