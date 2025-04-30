India Pakistan News Pak Minister Claims India Planning Military Action Within 36 Hours | Pahalgam

Pakistan warns of imminent Indian strike, vows ‘decisive response’ amid soaring tensions. Pak's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed India may launch a military strike within the next 24–36 hours. He cited “credible intelligence” and accused India of using the Pahalgam attack as a “false pretext” for aggression. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said an Indian incursion was “imminent” but said nuclear weapons would only be used if Pakistan’s existence was threatened. Tensions escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists and was claimed by The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. India has blamed Pakistani elements, while Islamabad has denied involvement and demanded a neutral probe.